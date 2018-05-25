JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Long Island (WABC) --The GEICO Skytypers, an air show squadron of 11 pilots who fly World War II-era aircraft, will be revealing a new routine at the Bethpage Air Show.
They're based on Long Island, but fly in air shows around the world, generating giant skytyped messages and performing low-level precision flying demonstrations.
Skytypers fly SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. SNJs were WWII training aircraft, designed to perform like fighter planes, but at slower speeds.
The team will perform more than 20 period-specific tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute performance.
Eyewitness News recently rode along with the GEICO Skytypers during a practice run ahead of their 15th appearance at the Bethpage Air Show.
They will be performing at the air show during Memorial Day Weekend on May 26 and 27, 2018.
Click here to take to the skies in 360!
Learn more about the GEICO Skytypers at www.geicoskytypers.com.
