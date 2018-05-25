BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

GEICO Skytypers return to Bethpage Air Show for 15th appearance

The GEICO Skytypers, an air show squadron of 11 pilots who fly World War II-era aircraft, will be revealing a new routine at the Bethpage Air Show. (WABC)

Dave Alter, Emily Sowa and Bob Monek
JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
The GEICO Skytypers, an air show squadron of 11 pilots who fly World War II-era aircraft, will be revealing a new routine at the Bethpage Air Show.

They're based on Long Island, but fly in air shows around the world, generating giant skytyped messages and performing low-level precision flying demonstrations.

Skytypers fly SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. SNJs were WWII training aircraft, designed to perform like fighter planes, but at slower speeds.

The team will perform more than 20 period-specific tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute performance.

Eyewitness News recently rode along with the GEICO Skytypers during a practice run ahead of their 15th appearance at the Bethpage Air Show.

They will be performing at the air show during Memorial Day Weekend on May 26 and 27, 2018.
Learn more about the GEICO Skytypers at www.geicoskytypers.com.

----------
* More Long Island Summer and Bethpage Air Show 2018
