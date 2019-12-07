Tis the season for all things festive!
Lifestyle expert Francesco Bilotto joined us on set Saturday to give all his tips, tricks and hottest decorating trends for this holiday season.
Watch the video clip above for all the tips you need to help you deck those halls.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Holiday decorating tips from lifestyle expert Francesco Bilotto
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News