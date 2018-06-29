IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

Nintendo is playing games with the emotions of NES Classic fans, but this time it's good news. The gaming company announced the popular console will be hitting stores once again.NES Classic Edition returned June 29 and is expected to be available for the rest of the year, the company tweeted.The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic (SNES Classic) will also be available through the end of the year.When the NES Classic first went on sale in November 2016, demand was so high that it crashed Amazon's website, and it went on to become one of the most popular Christmas gifts of the 2016 season. Nintendo discontinued sales in April 2017, so this announcement marks another opportunity for fans who missed it the last time around.Learn more about the history of NES in the video above.