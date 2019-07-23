Hobbies & Interests

Learn how to defend yourself for free at this Long Island Bellport Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

By
BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Bellport Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu wants everyone to learn the art of self-defense, free of charge!

Since the beginning of January, the dojo decided to offer free self-defense classes on Saturday mornings so that everyone in the community could have the opportunity to try it, regardless of the price.

Head instructor, Joe Mordente, wants everyone who comes to the class to feel empowered and learn the techniques to defend yourself in any situation.

"I'm always the smallest person in the room," said student, Andrea Lopez. "I think this is a great way, especially women, smaller petite women to be able to defend themselves and feel more comfortable walking in a crowded place and not feeling like they are going to be attacked."

The class goes through real-life scenarios to teach students what would be the best technique to use in any situation they might face outside the dojo.

"We want to convey to everyone that Jiu-Jitsu should be for everybody," Mordente said. "The benefits far outweigh the physical aspects of it. Everyone should have equal access to Jiu-Jitsu, so we want to let people know that we're non-threatening. It's not a bunch of people with egos here, come on down, we're all learning together."

