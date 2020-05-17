coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Marinas, boat rentals now open for business in New Jersey

By
RUMSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- It has been a waiting game for Mathew Foley.

Foley is the assistant manager at Oceanic Marina in Rumson and has made sure the boats are ready. Then, he got the news that fishing charters and boat rentals are now open for business.

"We are a full-service marina and have yearly contracts. We have a waiting list for our slips, but lost $100,000 not being able to run boats," he said.

Foley says he did not think they would open for another month.

"Just kinda dropped it last minute - I kinda dropped it on us. Phone is ringing off the hook - just trying to make up for lost time," he added.

With strict social distancing rules to be followed, thousands flocked to the sand and water, and with the Jersey beaches opening for Memorial Day Weekend, many are securing their passes.

It has no doubt been a tough ride with weeks of a Stay at Home order, and the isolation.

While Governor Murphy reports the numbers of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ventilator use is down, but he says reopening the state will take phases.

"If you make the decision based on science and data, outdoor stuff is easier for us to play steps on that indoor with no ventilation, sitting at a table. So doing this in a logical order is the game plan," said Governor Murphy.

The governor says as they work toward reopening certain businesses, this pandemic has put a big dent in the state's economy, and he is urging Congress to provide more financial relief.

