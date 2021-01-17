lottery

Mega Millions jackpot $865M for tonight; Powerball up to $730M for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The current Mega Millions jackpot stands at $865 million with the next drawing tonight.

You can watch the drawing right before Eyewitness News at 11.

On Saturday, the Powerball grand prize went unclaimed yet again, meaning that Wednesday's jackpot grows to $730 million.

The winning numbers on Saturday were:

14, 20,39,65, and 67 with 2 as the Powerball number



14 players will take home a $1 million second place prize, including one ticket that was sold in New York state.

There have now been 35 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

