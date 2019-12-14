Hobbies & Interests

Mega Millions: Numbers drawn for Friday's $340 million jackpot

By Eyewitness News
The winning numbers in Friday's Mega Millions $340 Million jackpot were drawn

The numbers were 56-21-39-17-29 Megaball: 22

If won at that level, it would be the 14th largest jackpot in the history of the game.

According to Mega Millions, there have been six Mega jackpots won on Friday the 13th - most recently in Michigan on October 13, 2017. The other two were won in New York and Ohio.

