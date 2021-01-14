lottery

Mega Millions jackpot surges to $750M for Friday drawing, Powerball hits $640M

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A $750 million jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, while Saturday's Powerball jackpot is worth $640 million.

The Mega Millions prize is now the fifth-largest in U.S. history, after no one hit the jackpot in Tuesday's drawing.

Those winning numbers were: 28, 12, 14, 26, 33 and a Megaball of 9.

You can watch tonight's Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Channel 7.

Meantime, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $640 million without a winner after Wednesday night's drawing.

Numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the September 16, 2020, drawing.

You can watch that Powerball drawing on Channel 7 Saturday.

This marks only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.

RELATED: Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during New Year's Rockin' Eve
EMBED More News Videos

Just after midnight, Jessie James Decker announced which finalist won the payout of a lifetime on "New Year's Rockin' Eve."



The odds of winning either of these jackpots are incredibly small: 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

The jackpots listed by the both lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which is less.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

MORE NEWS: 'Jeopardy!' guest host Ken Jennings pays emotional tribute to Alex Trebek
EMBED More News Videos

Guest host Ken Jennings paid an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek during Monday night's episode of "Jeopardy!"


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestspowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball up to $556M for tonight, Mega Millions jackpot grows again
North Carolina COVID-19 nurse wins $1M to start 2021
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpot tops $1 billion
Numbers drawn in $470 million Powerball jackpot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA: Speed a factor after bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
Accused killer said black smoke left dad's body, entered his own
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
COVID Live Updates: New coronavirus variant case found on Long Island
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Arrest made in innocent teen's murder in NYC hallway
Show More
Prosecutors: Capitol mob aimed to 'assassinate' elected officials
Unauthorized vaccine scheduling link leads to canceled appointments
Messages of hate found on stickers around NY
Murphy defends decision to vaccinate smokers in NJ
Some hospitals running low on vaccine in NYC, as new clinics set to open
More TOP STORIES News