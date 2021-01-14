Mega Millions jackpot surges to $750M for Friday drawing, Powerball hits $640M

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9244217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just after midnight, Jessie James Decker announced which finalist won the payout of a lifetime on "New Year's Rockin' Eve."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A $750 million jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, while Saturday's Powerball jackpot is worth $640 million.The Mega Millions prize is now the fifth-largest in U.S. history, after no one hit the jackpot in Tuesday's drawing.Those winning numbers were: 28, 12, 14, 26, 33 and a Megaball of 9.You can watch tonight's Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Channel 7.Meantime, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $640 million without a winner after Wednesday night's drawing.Numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the September 16, 2020, drawing.You can watch that Powerball drawing on Channel 7 Saturday.This marks only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.The odds of winning either of these jackpots are incredibly small: 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.The jackpots listed by the both lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which is less.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.----------