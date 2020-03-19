Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Metropolitan Museum of Art predicts COVID-19 losses of $100M

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're seeing the impact of the pandemic on a major cultural institution with the Metropolitan Museum of Art predicting a loss of close to $100 million.

The Met says it expects to be closed until July.

The iconic museum first shut its doors last week.

The Met believes when it reopens, it will have to be with reduced programming that anticipates lower attendance.

