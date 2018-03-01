Metropolitan Museum begins mandatory fee for non-New Yorkers

New York's Metropolitan Museum is now charging a mandatory $25 entrance fee to most adult visitors who don't live in New York state.The new policy, announced in January, took effect Thursday.Entrance will remain free for children under 12 and pay-what-you-wish for students in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.Students living outside the tri-state area will be charged $12 and seniors $17.People from all over the world had been able to come to the museum for nearly nothing since its founding in 1870. But the number of people willing to pay a suggested donation of $25 dropped off substantially in recent years.The New York Times says that initially, New York residents who show up without proper identification will be asked to bring it next time.