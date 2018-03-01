HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Metropolitan Museum begins mandatory fee for non-New Yorkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the Metropolitan Museum's new fee.

NEW YORK --
New York's Metropolitan Museum is now charging a mandatory $25 entrance fee to most adult visitors who don't live in New York state.

The new policy, announced in January, took effect Thursday.

Entrance will remain free for children under 12 and pay-what-you-wish for students in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Students living outside the tri-state area will be charged $12 and seniors $17.

People from all over the world had been able to come to the museum for nearly nothing since its founding in 1870. But the number of people willing to pay a suggested donation of $25 dropped off substantially in recent years.

The New York Times says that initially, New York residents who show up without proper identification will be asked to bring it next time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesmuseumsartNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
1 winning ticket sold in $543M Mega Millions jackpot
Paintings worth millions found in storage locker
No winner yet, Mega Millions jackpot grows to $422M
Mega Millions jackpot is $340M for Friday's drawing
Go 'glamping' -- aka glamorous camping -- in NYC!
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News