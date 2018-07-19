The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to a whopping $422 million for Friday's drawing. That would be the sixth largest Mega Millions prize ever!No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night : 61 - 40 - 66 - 67 - 41 and Mega Ball 12.While the jackpot keeps rolling, there were plenty of big winners Tuesday night. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each, including one in New Jersey. The other 2 sold in Florida and Oklahoma.Since the last jackpot was won on May 4, there have been more than 12.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 24 worth $1 million or more.Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1 to 302,575,350.The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball are one in 259 million.The highest jackpot for Mega Millions was $656 million on March 30, 2012.Two other Mega jackpots have been awarded this year - $451 million on January 5 (in Florida) and $533 million on March 30 (in New Jersey). The latter prize is the fourth largest in the history of Mega Millions. ABC XYZ Trust collected the only other prize this year of $142 million.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------