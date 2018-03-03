SLEEP

Midtown lounge offers 'nap rooms' for city that never sleeps

EMBED </>More Videos

One business is helping the city that never sleeps ... get some sleep.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
One business is helping the city that never sleeps ... get some sleep.

Nap York is smack in the middle of Midtown right near Penn Station.

Customers can visit the soundproof lounge or sleep pods to catch some much needed "z's."

It also has a quiet cafe where guests can order meals from a tablet and have them delivered by a conveyer belt.

The wellness club also offers yoga and guided meditation classes.

To reserve a space, contact hi@napyork.com or 833-NAP-YORK.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiessleeplifestyleMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SLEEP
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says
The city that never sleeps invites you to...take a nap?
Rockland school pushes back start time to combat sleep issues
More sleep
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
1 winning ticket sold in $543M Mega Millions jackpot
Paintings worth millions found in storage locker
No winner yet, Mega Millions jackpot grows to $422M
Mega Millions jackpot is $340M for Friday's drawing
Go 'glamping' -- aka glamorous camping -- in NYC!
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News