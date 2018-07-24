A New York art dealer discovered hidden treasure locked away in a storage facility in New Jersey.David Killen paid $15,000 for the storage locker in Ho-Ho-Kus containing contents from the studio of an art conservator.Inside, he found half a dozen paintings he believed to have been done by Dutch artist Willem de Kooning, whose works have sold for millions at auction.An expert looked at the paintings and confirmed they were done by the abstract expressionist."It felt like the clouds open up and the heavens were just shining sunlight down on my little world," Killen said. "My heart is in the business, my love is in this business, and it was like, you live for this moment."The paintings aren't signed, but an expert says they are authentic.----------