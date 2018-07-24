HOBBIES & INTERESTS

New York City art dealer finds paintings worth millions in storage locker

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Diane Macedo reports on the art dealer's golden discovery.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A New York art dealer discovered hidden treasure locked away in a storage facility in New Jersey.

David Killen paid $15,000 for the storage locker in Ho-Ho-Kus containing contents from the studio of an art conservator.

Inside, he found half a dozen paintings he believed to have been done by Dutch artist Willem de Kooning, whose works have sold for millions at auction.

An expert looked at the paintings and confirmed they were done by the abstract expressionist.

"It felt like the clouds open up and the heavens were just shining sunlight down on my little world," Killen said. "My heart is in the business, my love is in this business, and it was like, you live for this moment."

The paintings aren't signed, but an expert says they are authentic.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesartlost and foundNew York CityNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
No winner yet, Mega Millions jackpot grows to $422M
Mega Millions jackpot is $340M for Friday's drawing
Go 'glamping' -- aka glamorous camping -- in NYC!
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Recording released of discussion between Trump and Cohen
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
More News