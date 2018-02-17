VALENTINE'S DAY

Street artist sprinkles Manhattan streets with hearts

Lauren Glassberg has the story of an artist who draws hearts on streets and sidewalks.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Watch where you walk! You might have stepped on several of Hash Halper's works of art.

Thirty-year-old Halper is a street artist besotted with hearts.

Every day, he takes to the streets of Downtown Manhattan armed with chalk. He draws hearts of all sizes, in bright colors on sidewalks and in the streets.

He's been doing this for four years, starting when he'd draw hearts on the bags of customers at Kossar's Bagels & Bialys on the Lower East Side, where he used to work.

The hearts made him -- and them -- feel good. Even before that, he used to chalk city streets with the initials of the women he loved.

There's an impermanence to his art, just as there is often with love.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
