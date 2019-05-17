Hobbies & Interests

New Jersey woman has collected over 1,000 dolls

By Miguel Amaya
RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- For Jane O'Hara of Rutherford, New Jersey, doll collecting is more than just a hobby.

Her passion for doll collecting dates back to the 1950s, fearing she would not be able to have children.

"It took me 11 years to finally conceive my son, who is now 30 and the joy of my life. So the dolls became like my children," Jane O'Hara said.

Over the years, O'Hara has collected over 1,000 dolls and has served as an active member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, Inc.

She has collected dolls from all over the United States, Japan, and China. Her latest doll comes from Budapest, which she purchased during her trip to Hungary.

O'Hara's passion for doll collecting is not stopping anytime soon. She is headed to Nashville, Tennessee in July for the 70th Annual UFDC convention where she might be purchasing another doll for her collection.

