Unexpected official Scrabble words for National Scrabble Day

In honor of National Scrabble Day, here are some unexpected official scrabble words.

April 13 is National Scrabble Day, so to celebrate here is a list of unexpected official Scrabble words along with their point value (not including bonuses). All of the words are from The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.

VLOG - 8 points
MEME - 8 Points
SELFIE - 9 Points
DUBSTEP - 12 points
HASHTAG - 14 points

BROMANCE - 14 points
FRENEMY - 15 points
SEXTING - 15 points
CAKEHOLE - 17 points
CHILLAX - 19 Points
