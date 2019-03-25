Hobbies & Interests

NYC widow searching for new home for late husband's collection of boxing tapes, DVDs

EMBED <>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg speaks with a widow who is looking for a new home for a collection of thousands of boxing tapes and DVDs she built with her late husband.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman who built a collection of thousands of tapes and DVDs with her late husband is ready to find a new home for the astonishing display.

Elizabeth Szilagyi teaches piano in her Hamilton heights apartment where she is surrounded by plenty of albums and scores.

But step into her hallway and the recordings are entirely different -- they're all boxing matches.

Her husband, Bela Szilagyi, was a professional musician with a passion for the ring and he made his first recording in 1979.

Together they ran a business, making dubs of the fights, including one of Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas in 1990.

"Networks, boxing promoters and fighters themselves and trainers were all interested in getting hold of tapes of particular fights," Szilagyi said.

Bela didn't just record the fights -- he reviewed them in detail. And he kept a catalogue of every boxer because to him, boxing wasn't so different than playing the piano.

"The timing, the excitement, the feeling of being on stage and feeling the crowd, I'm sure the fighters feel that excitement too," Szilagyi said.

Bela died in 2012, but the recordings didn't end there. Elizabeth continues the tradition but opts for DVDs now.

But six months ago, Szilagyi actively began looking for a new home for the collection -- its final round has come. At least in her apartment.

"I have to get on with my life and there's a time for everything and this time is up," Szilagyi said.

She hopes a library or museum will want the collection of 8,000 VHS tapes and 5,000 DVDs -- an archive of the heart.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestshamilton heightsmanhattannew york citymuseumsboxinglibraries
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
10-year-old student brings loaded gun to LI elementary school
6 injured when police pursuit ends in crash in the Bronx
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Victim speaks out after ex-NYPD sergeant charged with tampering
NYC shelter residents blame faulty elevator for woman's death
Show More
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
AccuWeather: Temps stay chilly
Mob boss murder suspect in court, attorney blames hate speech
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
More TOP STORIES News