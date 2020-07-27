Winning $124 million Mega Millions jackpot sold in New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A winning ticket to Friday's $124 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in New Jersey.Brenda's Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne sold the lucky ticket, meaning the store will receive a $30,000 check of its own."if you're the player holding that lucky ticket or if you bought a ticket at the corner store, check your ticket your numbers," Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Cary said.The winner is still unknown, but it's also a win for the Patels, who have owned the store for 30 years."We was always thinking to sell somebody from neighborhood the big winners, and finally it happened," VJ Patel said "So I'm more than happy."This has been a lucky year for New Jersey lottery players. In February, a Middlesex County resident won a $202 million Mega Millions jackpot, and in April, another person in the same county won a $190 million Powerball jackpot."The 50th year of the New Jersey Lottery has been one the luckiest years we've ever had," Cary said.The winner has a year to come forward and claim the jackpot, but since Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill earlier this year allowing winners to remain anonymous, we may never know the winner's identity.----------