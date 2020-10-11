Year-round wave pool now open at American Dream Mall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6698997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates has more on the reopening of the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a wave of excitement at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands.Management unveiled a year-round wave pool that creates four feet high waves.The owners say they use surfing as a form of therapy."For people that have disabilities and challenges, this is as awesome as we can do," said Cliff Skudin.The pool is heated, and the air temperature is kept at 80 degrees.----------