Coronavirus News: Hoboken offering rapid antibody testing for frontline workers

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken will begin offering antibody testing for first responders and frontline workers Friday.The rapid 10-minute antibody test is part of a pilot program.It's being held on Jackson street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pre-registered first responders.Officials say antibody test sites will formally open to the public in the coming weeks.Appointments are required.