HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --The mayor of Hoboken is declaring an emergency to help deal with a series of destructive and frustrating water main breaks.
"We cannot and will not tolerate this any longer," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said.
The latest chapter in the feud in Hoboken between the city and its water company, SUEZ Water, began Tuesday.
There have been 14 in the past six weeks, including three in the last few days.
The mayor also says he'll seek the city council's permission to retain legal counsel, to possibly replace and sue the water company, which he blames for the ongoing troubles.
Less than one hour later, SUEZ Water staged its own media event, showing reporters an example of what they say, the real problem is: not them but an infrastructure that's more than 100 years old.
"We strongly suspect that there is a causal connection between the SUEZ Water project and the spike of 14 water main breaks in the middle of the summer between June 23rd and as late as yesterday. That's not normal," Mayor Bhalla said.
"The time is not for political rhetoric, it's not for causing blame, the time is here to invest in the age-old problem that is facing this city's infrastructure," said Rich Henning, SUEZ Water Sr. Vice President.
