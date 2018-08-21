Crews in Hoboken spent Tuesday working to repair a massive water main break that flooded streets and left dozens of residents without water.The 12-inch main ruptured at Newark and Adams streets Monday afternoon, causing the roadway to buckle in multiple spots.A building with 50 families lost water pressure due to the break and were relying on bottled water being delivered by the utility company.The roadway could be closed for several days for repairs, but officials were hoping to restore water service by 3 p.m. Tuesday.The main that broke is located underneath three other mains, and Suez Water is hopeful to finish the work without disrupting any additional service. That has led to slower-than-normal repairs.----------