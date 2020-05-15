Coronavirus News: Hoboken, New Jersey expands its Open Streets pilot program

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken residents will have more space to enjoy this weekend's nice weather as the city expands its Open Streets pilot program.Adams Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 3rd to 9th streets to give pedestrians and cyclists more space to spread out.The city says its first go at open streets was successful when it closed Jefferson Street last weekend.A survey done by the city found 88-percent support Open Streets during the pandemic.