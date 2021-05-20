disney+ streaming service

'Hocus Pocus 2' coming to Disney+ in fall 2022

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will conjure up more mayem as the Sanderson sisters in the sequel.
By Andrea Lans
The Sanderson sisters are going to put a spell on you, again! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters in "Hocus Pocus 2," coming exclusively to Disney+ in 2022.

The spooky sequel follows the 1993 cult classic film. In a release, Disney described the plot of the film: "Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

Midler, Parker and Najimy announced the exciting news on Instagram.



"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we're BACK!," Midler posted.

"The people have spoken: I smell children...again. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus," Najimy announced.

"Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok," Parker posted.

Midler, Parker and Najimy reunited last October for the virtual charity event "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters."
"Hocus Pocus 2" will begin production this fall with Anne Fletcher directing and Lynn Harris producing. Adam Shankman, who originally signed on to direct the sequel, will serve as an executive producer due to scheduling conflicts.

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," said Fletcher.

"I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special," Fletcher continued. "This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can't wait to get started."

