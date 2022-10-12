Hocus Pocus 2 star Juju Brener on filming the sequel to a Halloween classic

Breakout actress Juju Brener takes us behind the scenes as she gets ready for the red carpet premiere of the new Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2.

NEW YORK -- Juju Brener, who plays young Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2, watched the original film over and over again when preparing for her role. "I was just studying Sarah's movements, what she does, her voice," said the young actress.

Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Disney cult classic Hocus Pocus, reunites its beloved cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, while introducing new characters into the mix. The film premiered on Disney+ and quickly broke streaming records over its opening weekend as their #1 movie premiere of all time.

The film's director, Anne Fletcher, made sure to incorporate the old and new within the sequel to appeal to hardcore fans and welcome newcomers to the film. Juju remarks, "If you haven't seen Hocus Pocus and you watch the second one, you'll still love it, you'll still enjoy it. Anne tried to make it different but she also tried to make it cool...like the first one."

As a big Disney fan, Juju was thrilled to be a part of the sequel, especially since Halloween is her favorite holiday. Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are both available to stream now on Disney+.

