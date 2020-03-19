Coronavirus

Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Maybe you've noticed this around your neighborhood: People are bringing their Christmas decorations out of storage as a way to spread some cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Calgary, Pittsburgh and beyond are spreading the message of holiday cheer to help liven up their homes for their children and neighborhood during this time of quarantine. There have been social media posts encouraging people to join in and put up their holiday decorations.



Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted on his Twitter account: "What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."

Since then, people have joined in on the fun, sharing photos of their decorations going up to lighten the mood.








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday lightssocietycoronavirusfamilygood news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News