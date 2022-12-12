Watch the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cookoff this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on Channel 7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We invite you to join us for the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cook-off this Saturday morning.

The Eyewitness News This Morning team wanted to have a little fun this holiday season, so Shirleen Allicot and Ken Rosato move from the anchor desk to the kitchen for a cooking competition!

They'll be serving up a three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert.

Sam Champion and Heather O'Rourke will serve as the tasting judges along with a special guest!

Shirleen and Ken will be judged on creativity, presentation, and taste.

You can watch the Great Eyewitness News Holiday Cookoff this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on Channel 7. You can also see the special wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

City Harvest is New York's largest food rescue organization.

Visits to food pantries and soup kitchens are 70% above pre-pandemic levels so donations especially this year are crucial.

You can do just that by heading to the City Harvest website.

