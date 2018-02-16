Home tutor from Seaford accused of trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl for sex

EMBED </>More Videos

N. J. Burkett talks exclusively with the suspect's mom, who denies the allegations.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A home school tutor from Long Island was arrested at a diner for allegedly trying to meet up with a young teen for sex.

Police say 59-year-old Jeffrey Weber of Seaford thought he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl, but he was arrested instead.

The arrest happened on Valentine's Day at 10:05 a.m.

Members of the Computer Crimes Squad/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested and charged Weber with attempted rape, attempted criminal sex act, and attempted acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The NYPD put out Weber's photo in an effort to locate possible additional victims that may have come in contact with him.

Anyone with information in regards to this is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultattempted rapesex crimenypdSeafordNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News