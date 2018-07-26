HOME & GARDEN

894 apartments without water at NYCHA complex in Brooklyn

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Residents of a New York City-run housing complex in Brooklyn are without water Thursday.

The Brevoort Houses, located on Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, is home to 894 apartments in 13 seven-story buildings.

There is no timetable for water restoration.

"We are working with residents, making sure to notify and provide assistance to all families, as we work to restore full water service as quickly as possible," NYCHA said in a statement. "We must do better to provide all residents the safe, clean homes they deserve."

Officials say water house pumps designed to provide water service are being repaired due to limited service capabilities.

The outage began overnight.

NYCHA staff has been on site all day and is scheduling repairs with vendors and staff to fix the problem.

They are also contacting mobility impaired and senior residents to see if any assistance is needed.

