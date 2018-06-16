HOME & GARDEN

ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Cambridge Pavers

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Danielle Bellini and Founder & CEO of Cambridge Pavers Charles Gamarekian take you through magnificent outdoor living space in Channel 7's Weekend Showcase.

NEW YORK --
Summer is upon us! Get inspired to create your very own outdoor oasis with Cambridge Pavers.

ABC7's Danielle Bellini and Founder & CEO of Cambridge Pavers, Charles Gamarekian, take you through a stunning outdoor living space in Channel 7's Weekend Showcase, giving us an inside look and some ideas on how to design the backyard of your dreams.
About Cambridge Pavers
Cambridge with ArmorTec is the premium pavingstone brand from a premium American manufacturer, providing Cambridge Pavingstones with ArmorTec, Cambridge Wall Systems, and outdoor living solutions and kits.

Premium quality without the premium price.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeabc7 weekend showcaseny showcase
HOME & GARDEN
Westchester mom's 3 ways to attack slime residue
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Behind the Scenes: Nina Pineda's '201 Magazine' photo shoot
7 On Your Side: Save money by adding years to your A/C unit
Stray electric current causing costly pipe leaks in Queens
More Home & Garden