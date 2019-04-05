Home & Garden

Charmin selling 'forever roll' that can last up to a month

EMBED <>More Videos

Charmin has announced a new line of toilet paper that could last you an entire month.

Charmin has announced a new line of toilet paper that could last you an entire month.

It's called the "Forever Roll" and it even comes with a FREE special holder.

"It's the same 2-Ply Ultra Soft you know and love, and might just make you sing the Shiney Hiney song!" says Charmin.

A giant single roll runs anywhere from $5.49 and $9.99 depending if you're purchasing for "one user" or "multi-user."

A Forever Roll starter kit runs $29.97 and comes with three giants rolls and a free stand.

The reviews are off the charts, too!

"It is so nice that we do not have to change the roll all the time," said one customer.

"Who likes changing rolls? No one, that's who! This is the greatest bathroom upgrade," another person said.

And the Forever Roll is popular among animals!

"The huge roll kept my cat busy for weeks. I am still finding paper that's all over the house.,under the bed in closets, in my shoes, a great investment. I will recommend to friends," said another customer.

CLICK HERE to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenbusinesstoilet
TOP STORIES
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
DNA results show man is not child missing since 2011
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
Epic parking-space standoff goes viral on social media
2 park employees injured by falling tree in New Rochelle
12-year-old boy with autism rescued from subway tracks
Search on for 2-year-old bears who escaped enclosure in NY
Show More
NJ stops training police dogs to sniff out marijuana
Boy found alone in Midtown reunited with family
CT high school students taken to hospital after vaping incident
Female teacher's aide accused of sexual contact with teen girl
LI homeowners face unexpected tax after replacing septic systems
More TOP STORIES News