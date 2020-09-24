Lowe's recalling this cordless electric chainsaw due to laceration hazard

Lowe's is urging customers who bought this chainsaw to return it for a free repair.
The home improvement store said it's Kobalt Cordless Electric Chainsaws, which was sold exclusively at Lowe's stores, is under a recall due to laceration hazards.
According to its website, the chainsaw can remain in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The chainsaw was sold online and in stores from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.
To check if your chainsaw is included in the recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website for the model and UPC number.
Customers with the chainsaw are told to contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
