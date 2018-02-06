There was a lot of anger from New York City Council members Tuesday as they grilled NYCHA leadership over heat issues in public housing complexes this winter.Authorities say 82 percent of public housing residents have suffered without heat or hot water this season, and the average time without service is a whopping 48 hours.Residents are livid, and so are city lawmakers. The boiler date back to the 1940s, which is no wonder, council members say, they are not working.As for repairmen and women, NYCHA today has 30 percent fewer than in 2013.The marathon meeting lasted just under five hours, and during the proceedings, we also learned the Tilden Houses in East New York are currently without heat.----------