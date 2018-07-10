HOME & GARDEN

Power outage at Bronx NYCHA complex leaves residents stuck, sweltering

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the NYCHA power problems.

By
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Public housing residents in the Bronx have been left frustrated and angry after yet another power outage at a NYCHA complex.

On Monday night, residents in five of the seven buildings at the Jackson Houses in the Melrose section were left without power -- meaning no air conditioning on one of the hottest nights of the summer.

It is the second time in a week that a housing complex suffered an outage.

The outage also stopped elevators in affected buildings, leaving some residents in wheelchairs without a way to get home or out of their sweltering apartments.

Officials say the issue isn't with Con Edison's delivery of electricity, but with NYCHA's power distribution.

Portable generators are now being used in the five buildings.

Residents said that they had been a fixture for months and were removed just last week with repairs seemingly complete, until Monday.

The crumbling infrastructure throughout the city's public housing has been a focal point, with city and state officials arguing over the best way to make repairs.

NYCHA said the primary issue is with a defective high voltage transformer and that the problem has been patched, but residents wonder how long that will last without a permanent fix.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeaffordable housingpublic housingNYCHApower outageMelroseBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Westchester mom's 3 ways to attack slime residue
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Behind the Scenes: Nina Pineda's '201 Magazine' photo shoot
7 On Your Side: Save money by adding years to your A/C unit
Stray electric current causing costly pipe leaks in Queens
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News