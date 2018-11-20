HOME & GARDEN

Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

EMBED </>More Videos

Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
One realtor went to the extreme to make sure people noticed a house listing in Texas.

"Because we weren't getting any traffic. We needed to do something that was out there, and really pushing the envelope," realtor Kristin Gyldenege said.

The post included pictures of two fitness models wearing underwear and posing in different areas of the home.

"I wanted people to see the listing. I wanted traffic," Gyldenege said.

She received a lot of traffic from the listing, mostly positive, but some negative.

The angry comments eventually made its way to the Houston Association of Realtors, which removed the "sexy" photos from their website.

Gyldenege is proud of her creativity, but many realtors we talked to were shocked by the listing, and pointed out that the suggestive photos may turn off some buyers.

"We really want to be a little more professional. Professional photography, so we can appeal to anyone who may be interested in a home. So we wouldn't turn away different people," a local realtor said.

Gyldenege says until the Conroe home is sold, there's no such thing as bad publicity.

"When I found out I had 100 complaints, I'm like 'Sweet, that's like 10,000 people that have seen it,'" Gyldenege said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homereal estatephotosConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: AJ Perri
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Empire Today
Why divers had to journey 80 feet into a sewage tank to fish out wipes
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Judge declares mistrial in Karina Vetrano murder case
2 children, 2 adults found dead at Colts Neck mansion fire
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Mom outraged over misdemeanor charge in near-deadly assault
Police: Man stabs 2 dogs, 1 fatally, in Long Island home
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl abducted in upstate New York
4-alarm fire tears through Bronx home, spreads to 2 others
Show More
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Body found in marina confirmed to be missing football fan
Trump submits written responses to special counsel
Mom suing after son says teacher dragged him across classroom
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
More News