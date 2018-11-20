Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

One realtor went to the extreme to make sure people noticed a house listing in Texas."Because we weren't getting any traffic. We needed to do something that was out there, and really pushing the envelope," realtor Kristin Gyldenege said.The post included pictures of two fitness models wearing underwear and posing in different areas of the home."I wanted people to see the listing. I wanted traffic," Gyldenege said.She received a lot of traffic from the listing, mostly positive, but some negative.The angry comments eventually made its way to the Houston Association of Realtors, which removed the "sexy" photos from their website.Gyldenege is proud of her creativity, but many realtors we talked to were shocked by the listing, and pointed out that the suggestive photos may turn off some buyers."We really want to be a little more professional. Professional photography, so we can appeal to anyone who may be interested in a home. So we wouldn't turn away different people," a local realtor said.Gyldenege says until the Conroe home is sold, there's no such thing as bad publicity."When I found out I had 100 complaints, I'm like 'Sweet, that's like 10,000 people that have seen it,'" Gyldenege said.----------