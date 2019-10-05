Tips for celebrating a fabulous fall!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Tis the season for being indoors more, experiencing longer evenings at home, and sharing more time entertaining your family and friends.Lifestyle expert Francesco Bilotto joins visited Eyewitness News to share ideas to help inspire us this fall.Here are his tips:1.) Illuminate your surfaces and keep florals! One of my must-do tips is to go faux and fabulous this season.2.) Impress your guests with a DIY tiered server. When serving on your coffee table or counter, building UP is a space-saver. You can also layer your salad bowls and plates with glasses in a larger-to-smaller-tier fashion.3.) Keep it simple and scrumptious, like creating a "breads and spreads" bar. Pair different kinds of artisan breads with butters and spreads, and on their own, they make a hearty appetizer for game day.4.) Serve simple savories! Try easy to make and serve, like individual portions of stew or chili served in corn muffins.5.) Round out your fall entertaining with a sweet treat. From scones to maple-glazed rolls, seasonal fresh baked goods are a must.----------