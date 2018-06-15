Homeless man accused of attempting to kidnap toddler in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A homeless man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after police say he grabbed a toddler in a stroller.

It happened Wednesday night in Prospect Heights.

A 32-year-old woman was pushing her 2-year-old son in a stroller when police say 27-year-old Matthew Wally grabbed the stroller and demanded the woman give him the baby.

The boy's father ran over and struggled to get the stroller back.

Wally was arrested a short time later.

Police say he was previously accused in a string of thefts at Sephora stores.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductiontoddlerhomelessProspect HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News