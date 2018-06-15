A homeless man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after police say he grabbed a toddler in a stroller.It happened Wednesday night in Prospect Heights.A 32-year-old woman was pushing her 2-year-old son in a stroller when police say 27-year-old Matthew Wally grabbed the stroller and demanded the woman give him the baby.The boy's father ran over and struggled to get the stroller back.Wally was arrested a short time later.Police say he was previously accused in a string of thefts at Sephora stores.----------