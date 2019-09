Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of cab driver in the Bronx

CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in the Bronx in March.24-year-old Malik Evans, a homeless man, is charged with murder, attempted robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.The victim, 27-year-old Ganiou Gandonou, was found seated inside a Toyota Camry in front of 4160 Hutchinson River Parkway East in Co-Op City.He had suffered stab wounds to his neck and torso and was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.The suspect fled the scene on foot westbound on Bartow Avenue.----------