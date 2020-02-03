Homeless man found dead on porch of abandoned Queens home, 3 being questioned

By
SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police are questioning a group of people following the death of a homeless man in Queens.

The 27-year-old victim, identified as Pawandeep Singh, was found dead on the porch of an abandoned home on Lefferts Boulevard in South Richmond Hill.

Neighbors say they have complained to the city about the abandoned home for years, saying teens use it to do drugs, and squatters come in and out daily.

"Whole bunch of homeless people going in there, high school kids as well. They would like sneak in, and no one ever did anything about it," said neighbor Ravnit Kaur.

Singh was first found by a passerby around 9 a.m. Sunday.

"Yesterday I saw people coming out from the backside, and they moved to like this way," says neighbor Narinder Kumar.

Investigators believe Singh was sleeping on the porch.

After police found what may be blood on a back window, they went inside and found three people - a 25-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. They were all taken into custody.

Police aren't sure if the three were all squatting, or if they killed the victim. They are still being questioned. At the minimum, they will be charged with criminal trespassing.

The Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death.

