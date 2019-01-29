Homeless man in GoFundMe scam jailed in New Jersey after missing court

A homeless man accused in a GoFundMe scam has been extradited to New Jersey.

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey --
A homeless man from Philadelphia who allegedly schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 has been extradited back to New Jersey.

Johnny Bobbitt was taken to the Burlington County Jail on Monday. He had been arrested earlier this month after he failed to make a scheduled court appearance.

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas. Bobbitt and the couple raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

GoFundMe says it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.

