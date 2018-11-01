Homeless man stabs another in synagogue soup kitchen line in Manhattan

It happened in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday morning.

MIDTOWN (WABC) --
A homeless person was stabbed by another as they waited on line for a Midtown soup kitchen to open Thursday morning.

The two got into a dispute while waiting to get into the Community House, run by Central Synagogue, just after 7 a.m.

One homeless man stabbed another and fled the scene.

The victim, who didn't initially realized he had been stabbed, was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled westbound on East 55th Street on a bicycle. He is described as a bald Hispanic man wearing an orange coat.

