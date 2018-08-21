Homeless man, woman charged in deadly Hell's Kitchen stabbing

Police arrested David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, at a nearby homeless shelter.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A homeless man and woman were charged in the deadly stabbing of a man in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan.

A yellow cab driver made the gruesome discovery of a man's body just before 3 a.m. Monday on West 46th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.

"He was rolling from this side in the middle of the street, I thought he was drunk," said Salman Malik, the cab driver. "I didn't hit him, just stopped. He fell down.".

The victim had been stabbed in the chest and suffered trauma to his face.

"I thought it was a garbage bag but I saw that this is a guy," Malik said. "I saw blood on his finger, he was breathing. Like within 60 to 75 seconds, he stopped breathing."

When EMTs arrived on the scene, the victim was still alive. He was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West Hospital.

Police later arrested David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, at a nearby homeless shelter.

Gamble faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Davis faces murder charges.

Both were expected to be arraigned in court later Tuesday.

