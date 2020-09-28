coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Homeless shelters should be reopened across the state, Cuomo says

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is also calling on local governments to re-open homeless shelters as homeless encampments proliferate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not only is a homeless encampment a violation of that person's dignity, it's a public health threat now," he said.

The encampments are located primarily in urban areas across the state, he said, and area residents are complaining about them.

"Local governments closed shelters during COVID, they should reopen those shelters," he said. "We know how to open schools, restaurants, flexible art space, shelters. The weather is getting cold. Nobody should be living on the street, especially in the middle of a global health pandemic."

Exclusive: Tenants living in Manhattan hotel alongside homeless men say they "feel trapped"

He said the rising number of homeless individuals should be a concern to everyone.

"The public is anxious with their own public health, I'm anxious about the health of homeless people," he said. "The cities, counties, should reopen their shelters."

Related: Vigil held in support of homeless men living at Lucerne Hotel

He said the state will put out guidance later this week.

"They know how to make a facility COVID safe," Cuomo said. "The shelters have to open. It's getting cold. Get homeless people off the street and into a shelter."

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoshelterhomeless
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: NYC positivity rate approaches 2%
COVID-19 cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties
Eviction protections for residents extended in New York
5 states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC positivity rate approaches 2%
COVID-19 cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen K-12 schools
Cuomo responds to principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
Eviction protections for residents extended in New York
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
CDC issues Thanksgiving guidelines
Show More
3 kids left home alone critical after NYC apartment fire: Authorities
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Harlem
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
Exclusive: Longtime tenants feel 'trapped' living alongside homeless men
New York City inches closer to return of indoor dining
More TOP STORIES News