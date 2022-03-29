Society

New York City begins removing homeless encampments

By Chantee Lans, Eyewitness News
Homeless encampments being cleaned up across New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is cleaning up 150 homeless encampments over the next couple of weeks.

A big one was cleaned up on Monday under the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. All remaining items will be picked up and thrown away.

City officials say people who live at these sites are given the option to keep their belongings through a voucher system.

The city will give homeless individuals a voucher to pick up their items at another location.

Police and sanitation workers cleared that homeless encampment under the BQE in Williamsburg.

Several people were removed.

The goal is to connect homeless individuals with social services like shelter or housing and to clean up public spaces across the city.

Police will wear their body cameras throughout the process.

Each site is given 24-hour advance notice before city workers go in.



Mayor Eric Adams says the plan is necessary.

"It is inhumane to have people live in cardboard boxes on highways and subway tunnels on tracks on streets," he said. "We're going to dismantle those encampments give people wraparound services, voucher their goods of knowing supplies that are removed from them, but I'm not going to have an inhumane city that allows people to live in an inhumane dangerous environment."

The cleanup phase is expected to last two weeks.

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.



----------
