Homemade devices being used to slash tires in Vernon Township, NJ

VERNON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have issued a warning for drivers in Vernon Township, New Jersey.

Investigators say someone has been placing tire-slashing devices on streets in the area.

They released a photo of one of the homemade devices.

The devices have been placed at the entrances to some farm roads and driveways.

The tires on several vehicles have been punctured.

Vernon Township Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspicious car or person in the middle of the night, and to keep an eye on their own driveways.

