Police have issued a warning for drivers in Vernon Township, New Jersey.Investigators say someone has been placing tire-slashing devices on streets in the area.These spikes are meant to guarantee damage."Oh they are aggressive," said Vernon Township Police Chief Daniel Young. "Someone put time into making these."Over the past two weeks at least ten cases of blown tires have been reported in Vernon Township alone.And they are believed to have caused by makeshift tire spikes.Curtis Kitchen owns CBK's auto repair shop."If it's a nail or screw, we usually find it in the tire," he said. "But the tires look slashed. These are designed to come out. I had three flats today."Police say the culprits are tossing the spikes mostly in the driveways leading to farms, or on long, dark driveways.Commuters leaving before daybreak would never see them before their tires get punctured.Police are getting the word out."Be vigilant," said Young. "Long roads? Put high beams on, check around the car.... We are actively looking. Detectives and patrols are out looking for suspicious people."Meantime, Kitchen is stepping up for his neighbors.He's posted the police warnings on his business's social media page, and he's helping drivers get back on the road."The last guy who came in was (in the) National Guard, so we fixed it for free," he said.Police have some evidence they are hoping will shed some light on who is behind this sabotage.If caught, they could be charged with criminal mischief.----------