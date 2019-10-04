Coram homeowner finds man wearing construction hat sleeping in his bathroom

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Suffolk County man returned home to find a stranger sleeping in his condo's bathroom.
The homeowner took a picture of the man who was wearing sunglasses and a construction hat.
It happened on Willow Drive on September 1st at around 8 a.m.
The homeowner called police, but the man got up and left before they arrived.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).
