coronavirus new york city

Hometown Heroes Parade NYC: What to know about the ticker-tape parade

ABC 7 will broadcast the Hometown Heroes parade starting at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7 and across all of our streaming platforms
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

118-year-old subway car once again trekking across NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will honor all the essential workers who brought the city through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic with a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday.

The parade and ceremony will feature 14 different floats, making it one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city's history.

ABC 7 will broadcast the parade starting at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7 and across all of our streaming platforms, including abc7ny.com, our mobile app and our app for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon.

Queens nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal.

"It is truly an honor and privilege to serve as the grand marshal in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade and represent all health care and essential workers whose heroic efforts saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lindsay.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts will host a ceremony in City Hall Park at the parade's conclusion to publicly thank these workers and celebrate the Summer of NYC. The ceremony will feature a performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, recently featured on "America's Got Talent."

EMBED More News Videos

The City Hall ceremony capping next Wednesday's Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in New York City will be hosted by [i]Good Morning America[/i]'s Robin Roberts, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.



The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Battery Park, then march north up the Canyon of Heroes.

It will end at City Hall, where there will be a 2 p.m. ceremony


Fourteen floats, representing 260 different groups of essential workers, will join the parade down the Canyon of Heroes. These categories include:

Hospitals
Healthcare

Emergency food
Community care
First responders
Transportation
City workers
Small businesses and bodegas
Education and childcare
Utilities
Hospitality/buildings care
Reinforcements

Advocacy organizations
Communication and delivery

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthparademedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Shakespeare in the Park back on stage in NYC
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than a quarter of new cases
COVID Updates: 1st US cruise ship to sail in 15 months returns to Fla.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat returns
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Elsa passing Key West, could enhance Tri-state storms this week
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
1 dead after car crashes into home in NJ
BMW slams into back of MTA bus, driver critically injured
Man throws woman into scaffolding pole, drags her in brutal attack
Show More
Girl from Ethiopia undergoes surgery to remove giant facial tumor
10-year-old girl killed in NJ drive-by shooting
Absentee ballots set to be added to NYC mayoral ranked choice results
Video captures tree crashing into home, barely missing baby
Shakespeare in the Park back on stage in NYC
More TOP STORIES News