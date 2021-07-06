Hometown Heroes Parade NYC: What to know about the ticker-tape parade

The parade and ceremony will feature 14 different floats, making it one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city's history.
Queens nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal.
"It is truly an honor and privilege to serve as the grand marshal in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade and represent all health care and essential workers whose heroic efforts saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lindsay.
"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts will host a ceremony in City Hall Park at the parade's conclusion to publicly thank these workers and celebrate the Summer of NYC. The ceremony will feature a performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, recently featured on "America's Got Talent."
The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Battery Park, then march north up the Canyon of Heroes.
It will end at City Hall, where there will be a 2 p.m. ceremony
Fourteen floats, representing 260 different groups of essential workers, will join the parade down the Canyon of Heroes. These categories include:
Hospitals
Healthcare
Emergency food
Community care
First responders
Transportation
City workers
Small businesses and bodegas
Education and childcare
Utilities
Hospitality/buildings care
Reinforcements
Advocacy organizations
Communication and delivery
