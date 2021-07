Hometown Heroes Parade NYC: What to know about the ticker-tape parade

EMBED >More News Videos The City Hall ceremony capping next Wednesday's Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in New York City will be hosted by [i]Good Morning America[/i]'s Robin Roberts, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will honor all the essential workers who brought the city through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic with a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday.The parade and ceremony will feature 14 different floats, making it one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city's history.Queens nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal."It is truly an honor and privilege to serve as the grand marshal in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade and represent all health care and essential workers whose heroic efforts saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lindsay. "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts will host a ceremony in City Hall Park at the parade's conclusion to publicly thank these workers and celebrate the Summer of NYC. The ceremony will feature a performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, recently featured on "America's Got Talent."The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Battery Park, then march north up the Canyon of Heroes.It will end at City Hall, where there will be a 2 p.m. ceremonyFourteen floats, representing 260 different groups of essential workers, will join the parade down the Canyon of Heroes. These categories include:HospitalsHealthcareEmergency foodCommunity careFirst respondersTransportationCity workersSmall businesses and bodegasEducation and childcareUtilitiesHospitality/buildings careReinforcementsAdvocacy organizationsCommunication and delivery