Robin Roberts to host City Hall ceremony capping 'Hometown Heroes' ticker tape parade

By Eyewitness News
Honoring frontline workers: de Blasio announces 'Hometown Heroes Parade' in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The City Hall ceremony capping next Wednesday's Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in New York City will be hosted by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Battery Park, then march north up the Canyon of Heroes.

It will end at City Hall, where there will be a 2 p.m. ceremony

Nurse Sandra Lindsey, the first person in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine, will be honored.

"It's going to be a very, very special moment for the city," de Blasio said.

There will be floats featuring healthcare workers, first responders, educators, municipal workers, transportation workers, grocery and bodega workers, and delivery workers.

At this point, it does not appear there will be any capacity restrictions.

"I think everything is a little different because people are still not used to going out to big events," de Blasio said. "But we want to really encourage people to come out and salute these amazing first responders and health care heroes, who really deserve all the thanks we can give them."

