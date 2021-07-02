Robin Roberts to host City Hall ceremony capping 'Hometown Heroes' ticker tape parade

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Battery Park, then march north up the Canyon of Heroes.
It will end at City Hall, where there will be a 2 p.m. ceremony
Nurse Sandra Lindsey, the first person in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine, will be honored.
"It's going to be a very, very special moment for the city," de Blasio said.
There will be floats featuring healthcare workers, first responders, educators, municipal workers, transportation workers, grocery and bodega workers, and delivery workers.
At this point, it does not appear there will be any capacity restrictions.
"I think everything is a little different because people are still not used to going out to big events," de Blasio said. "But we want to really encourage people to come out and salute these amazing first responders and health care heroes, who really deserve all the thanks we can give them."
