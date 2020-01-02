Man found dead in Bronx believed to be city's first murder of 2020

BRONX, New York -- Law enforcement officials say they are investigating New York City's first homicide of the year in the Soundview section of the Bronx.The NYPD received a call on Wednesday that a 29-year-old man was unconscious with a gunshot wound to his neck and head in the Bronx River House on 174th Street, police said.Police say the man was discovered by a woman who is believed to be the man's girlfriend.Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's uncle says the 29-year-old was an aspiring rapper who lived in the apartment with his mother who had also recently died."My sister just passed and I'm still grieving over that and now to hear this, it is just a lot," Robert Jennings said.Neighbors say the victim worked in construction and had lived in the building since he was a child.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------